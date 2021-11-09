Anniston Police investigating Monday night homicide

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are investigating a Monday night homicide.

The victim has been identified as Christian M. Nobles of Anniston. He was 30 years old.

Police responded to the 500 block of East 6th Street and found Nobles.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

