Woman charged in stabbing death of man she was in relationship with

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman has been charged in a deadly stabbing.

Deputies said they were called to the 1500 block of Charter East Circle to investigate the report of a stabbing around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Deputies said they found a 39-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Vincent’s East Hospital where he died as a result of his injury.

Investigators said a woman, with whom the victim was in a relationship, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. She is being charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree – Murder. Her bond is currently set at $60,000.

Her identity and his identity are not currently being released, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.