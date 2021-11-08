LawCall
Woman charged in stabbing death of man she was in relationship with

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman has been charged in a deadly stabbing.

Deputies said they were called to the 1500 block of Charter East Circle to investigate the report of a stabbing around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Deputies said they found a 39-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Vincent’s East Hospital where he died as a result of his injury.

Investigators said a woman, with whom the victim was in a relationship, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. She is being charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree – Murder.  Her bond is currently set at $60,000.

Her identity and his identity are not currently being released, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin.

