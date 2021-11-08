LawCall
Advertisement

Truck overturns on I-459, northbound lanes affected

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wreck on I-459 NB closed all the northbound lanes Monday afternoon.

A truck overturned around 3:30 p.m. past Exit 15 at I-459N and I-65 in Birmingham, according to ALDOT’s ALGO traffic update.

Birmingham Fire Rescue crews confirm the driver was trapped in the overturned truck and was taken to UAB. WBRC was told the driver of the car was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Truck overturns on I-459N
Truck overturns on I-459N(WBRC)
Truck overturns on I-459N
Truck overturns on I-459N(WBRC)
Truck overturns on I-459N
Truck overturns on I-459N(WBRC)
Vehicle overturned on I-459NB
Vehicle overturned on I-459NB(ALGO Traffic)

We are working to get more information.

