Truck overturns on I-459, northbound lanes affected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wreck on I-459 NB closed all the northbound lanes Monday afternoon.

A truck overturned around 3:30 p.m. past Exit 15 at I-459N and I-65 in Birmingham, according to ALDOT’s ALGO traffic update.

Birmingham Fire Rescue crews confirm the driver was trapped in the overturned truck and was taken to UAB. WBRC was told the driver of the car was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Truck overturns on I-459N (WBRC)

Truck overturns on I-459N (WBRC)

Truck overturns on I-459N (WBRC)

Vehicle overturned on I-459NB (ALGO Traffic)

We are working to get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.