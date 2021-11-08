Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa PD is searching for a college student last seen early Sunday morning.

According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. He was reported missing Sunday afternoon after his phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.

Officers recovered a clothing item from the Black Warrior River that is believed to belong to Walker.

Officials sat they will search the river and surrounding areas at first light Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for details.

