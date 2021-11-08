LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore in Ireland.

According to WMBF, Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal says the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Jacksonville apartments
Two injured in apartment fire in Jacksonville
Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the...
JSU football coach John Grass resigns
Boy flags down Officer on Mourning Bus Stop Routine to Pray for Safety and School
Boy stops LMPD officer to pray with her at bus stop
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates...
NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
Tuscaloosa authorities: Multiple arrests in joint operation to combat illegal firearms transactions
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
US charges two suspected major ransomware operators