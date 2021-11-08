LawCall
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-65 NB

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-65 NB at the I-20/59 interchange is causing delays.

According to Birmingham Fire Captain Bryan Harrell the accident involves a gasoline tanker and another vehicle. Officials report there is no product from the tanker currently on the ground.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Please use caution of avoid the area at this time.

