BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-65 NB at the I-20/59 interchange is causing delays.

According to Birmingham Fire Captain Bryan Harrell the accident involves a gasoline tanker and another vehicle. Officials report there is no product from the tanker currently on the ground.

6:26AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* LIVE LOOK at CRASH involving 18-wheeler and car off I-65 NB at I-20/59. You can see the truck and the car collied and both are off the side of the road at the on-ramp from 65 NB to I-20/59. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/yBbkJbFJyb — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) November 8, 2021

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Please use caution of avoid the area at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.