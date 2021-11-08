Man dies in Pratt City car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Pratt City after rear-ending another vehicle at a red light.

According to officials, the driver of a 1999 GMC Sierra was traveling along Ave W around 5:30 Friday evening when he rear ended a car stopped at a red light.

The driver of the GMC was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

Officials have not reveled the condition of the other driver.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

