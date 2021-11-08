LawCall
Grant awarded to Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Cullman Co.

Stony Lonesome OHV Park
Stony Lonesome OHV Park(Stony Lonesome OHV Park/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has awarded the Cullman County Commission nearly $525,000 in grant funds to help with renovations and equipment at Stony Lonesome OHV Park.

The first RTP grant will replace two bridges to allow vehicle access across the creek, rehabilitate eroded or deteriorated trails, and install reflective signage and solar lighting along the trail to allow night usage while improving overall trail safety at the OHV park.

The second of the two RTP grants addresses trail construction and maintenance equipment needs to assist in purchasing an excavator and a four-wheel drive backhoe for use at the OHV park.

The two ADECA Regional Trails Program (RTP) grants, which were prepared by the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) Regional Planning Agency, awards the Cullman County Commission $524,937 in funds for an $840,299 total project. The Cullman County Commission will provide $315,362 in local match funds.

