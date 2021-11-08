Governor Ivey unveils statues commemorating 2 influential African American women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey participated in the unveiling of two statues that commemorate two influential African American women at the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

The two new bronze busts being added to the Alabama Department of Archives and History’s Statuary Hall are of Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, a leading women’s suffrage activist in Alabama and nationally in the 1910s, and Amelia Boynton Robinson, a leader in the African American community in Selma and a key figure behind the Selma to Montgomery March.

They are the first women to be depicted in the Alabama Department of Archives and History’s Statuary Hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.