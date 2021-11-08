LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Governor Ivey unveils statues commemorating 2 influential African American women

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey participated in the unveiling of two statues that commemorate two influential African American women at the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

The two new bronze busts being added to the Alabama Department of Archives and History’s Statuary Hall are of Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, a leading women’s suffrage activist in Alabama and nationally in the 1910s, and Amelia Boynton Robinson, a leader in the African American community in Selma and a key figure behind the Selma to Montgomery March.

They are the first women to be depicted in the Alabama Department of Archives and History’s Statuary Hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Jacksonville apartments
Two injured in apartment fire in Jacksonville
Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the...
JSU football coach John Grass resigns
Boy flags down Officer on Mourning Bus Stop Routine to Pray for Safety and School
Boy stops LMPD officer to pray with her at bus stop
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start tomorrow but normal temperatures by the afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start tomorrow but normal temperatures by the afternoon

Latest News

Hueytown 6-year-old player stiff arms players SOURCE: Malik/Money Bagg O
Hueytown 6-year-old player stiff arms players SOURCE: Malik/Money Bagg O
UPDATE: 85-year-old missing Birmingham man located
Woman charged in stabbing death of man she was in relationship with
(AP)
Man dies in Pratt City car crash