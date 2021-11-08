First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful weekend. The nice weather will continue today. We are starting off the morning chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots are in the 40s as you go south of I-20/59. Make sure you grab a coat before you walk out the door. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. High pressure is in place and it will keep us dry and sunny this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 60s by noon. We’ll likely see highs in the lower 70s this afternoon with northeast winds at 5 mph. It should be a beautiful day to be outdoors. Sunset this evening occurs at 4:49 PM. Temperatures are forecast to drop quickly once the sun sets this evening. Plan for temperatures to drop into the 50s by 7 PM.

Warm Weather Continues: The warmer temperatures are likely to continue across Central Alabama through Thursday. The only change in the forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday is the increase in cloud cover on both days. We’ll likely start tomorrow off with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will give way to a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Wednesday is forecast to start out in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the low to mid 70s. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. Good news is that we’ll stay dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that will likely move through our area Thursday evening. We’ll likely start Thursday morning mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. Ahead of the front, we will likely see breezy conditions with temperatures warming up into the lower 70s. Rain and maybe a few thunderstorms will be likely Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but I can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Veterans Day activities appear mostly dry during the morning hours, but the afternoon and evening could be soggy. Rainfall totals could add up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain.

Turning Cold By the End of the Week: We will turn significantly colder as we head into Friday and Saturday. Friday will likely end up mostly sunny with temperatures warming up into the mid 60s. Another shot of cold air is forecast to move through Central Alabama Saturday making temperatures drop 10-15 degrees below average. We could see temperatures start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will likely stay in the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky. It will definitely be a chilly day.

Patchy Frost/Freeze Possible Sunday Morning: It is possible that we could see temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s next Sunday morning. A lot can change between now and this upcoming weekend, but models are hinting at some of the coldest air of the season spilling into parts of Central Alabama. Areas north of I-20/59 could dip into the low to mid 30s. We may need to protect and cover outdoor plants and bring the pets inside during this time frame. Sunday afternoon will end up mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

