Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for 85-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a man who was last seen on Sunday.

Police says 85-year-old Harry Lee Durbin was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Concord Avenue. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, either a white or light blue long sleeve shirt, and dark blue shoes, in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Authorities say Mr. Durbin sometimes suffers from instances where he has difficulty with his memory. They say he drove to get dinner and has not returned.

Authorities say his car was last seen in the 2700 block of Cherry Avenue.

If you have any information on where Mr. Durbin could be, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

