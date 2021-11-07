LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to burn church

Lizzie Baines
Lizzie Baines(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported they arrested a woman on Sunday, Nov. 7, who is accused of trying to burn a church.

BRFD said Lizzie Baines, 58, is charged with attempted arson of a religious building.

Officials added someone poured a flammable liquid on Oasis Christian Church and several of its vans on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The church is located on East Brookstown Drive.

Fire investigators went out the next day to gather evidence at the scene and at some point, the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about what happened and it was turned over to those investigators, according to BRFD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Jacksonville apartments
Two injured in apartment fire in Jacksonville
Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the...
JSU football coach John Grass resigns
Boy flags down Officer on Mourning Bus Stop Routine to Pray for Safety and School
Boy stops LMPD officer to pray with her at bus stop
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start tomorrow but normal temperatures by the afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start tomorrow but normal temperatures by the afternoon

Latest News

Missing UA student Garrett Walker
Missing UA student Garrett Walker
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student
Firefighters warn of home heating dangers
How to prevent house fires during cold weather days
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start tomorrow but normal temperatures by the afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Another cool start tomorrow but normal temperatures by the afternoon
Firefighters warn of home heating dangers
Firefighters warn of home heating dangers