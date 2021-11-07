LawCall
Two injured in apartment fire in Jacksonville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jacksonville Fire Department’s website, they responded to a structure fire at the Pheasant Run apartments and they responded to an agency assist call at the apartments.

The apartment complex, located at 210 Greenleaf St. SW in Jacksonville, Alabama, was in flames. A witness sent a photo to WBRC early Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Fire Marshal Chris Collins tells WBRC that seven units were damaged, and that the complex is nearly destroyed. Collins says two people who jumped from the second floor of the complex were injured, and airlifted to UAB Hospital.

So far, no word on what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

