Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11 is now in Alabama

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the state’s doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for children are already in Alabama.

Many local pediatricians, pharmacies, health departments, and even Children’s of Alabama Hospital still don’t have their doses yet. They are expecting them early next week, but some providers have already gotten their shots and are giving them over the weekend.

“We pre-ordered 600 doses,” Rock Creek Pharmacy Pharmacist Teri Anders said. “As soon as it was released, our order went through. We got them on Thursday.”

Anders said she didn’t know Rock Creek would be one of the first pharmacies in town to get the vaccine, but their patients were able to get shots on Friday, November 5th.

“We probably vaccinated about 20 to 25 kids yesterday,” Anders said. “Some parents really wanted to come out yesterday and get it. They were scheduled with their pediatrician next week, but they came out yesterday. Some were from Mountain Brook and some were from Hoover. They just wanted to get their kids protected.”

Anders said their doses came from a federal partner, CPESN, and not the state, which may be why they came in so early.

State allotted doses for most pharmacies, pediatricians and hospitals will be here early next week, but Anders isn’t the only pharmacist giving shots this weekend.

“We are aware that some of our federal pharmacy partners have indicated they may have their vaccine as early as this weekend,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.

Walgreens started shots at select locations on Saturday, November 6th. CVS started on Sunday, November 7th. Only select locations are offering weekend appointments now.

Pharmacies may be seeing high demand right now, but doctors with Children’s of Alabama also worry about vaccine hesitancy in parents for this age group.

“I think there is this thought in a lot of people’s minds that COVID doesn’t affect kids that much and it does,” Dr. Peily Soong with Children’s of Alabama said. “It can even psychologically affect them just from missing school for 10 to 14 days or having kids wear masks at school. Those are things that we can eliminate if we get our kids vaccinated.”

Officials said calling your local pharmacy, health department or pediatricians office is going to be the best way to sign up for the shot with them for next week.

Click here for Walgreens appointments. Click here for CVS appointments.

