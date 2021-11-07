One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person dead and three others injured.

Authorities say that around 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at the GMV Club on Avenue D Ensley. Police say officers found three people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say a fourth person, 35-year-old Jeremy Managan, was also taken to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe a fight inside of the club led to the shooting.

So far, there is no word on if there are any suspects in custody. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

