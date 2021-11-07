Large apartment fire in Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tenant at a Jacksonville apartment complex told WBRC a large fire is being fought at the complex.

Pheasant Run Apartments at 210 Greenleaf St. SW in Jacksonville, Alabama is in flames. The witness left a photo with WBRC early Sunday morning.

There is no information from authorities at this time, but there are many ambulances on scene as seen in the photo.

