Large apartment fire in Jacksonville

Jacksonville apartments
Jacksonville apartments(Peyton Kelley)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tenant at a Jacksonville apartment complex told WBRC a large fire is being fought at the complex.

Pheasant Run Apartments at 210 Greenleaf St. SW in Jacksonville, Alabama is in flames. The witness left a photo with WBRC early Sunday morning.

There is no information from authorities at this time, but there are many ambulances on scene as seen in the photo.

