FIRST ALERT: Frost threat a little lower tonight and will be patchy in nature across central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not as chilly tomorrow morning, but patchy frost will be possible once again, especially northeast. Keep plants protected and pets inside another night just to be safe.

Tomorrow afternoon, we will get to enjoy sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Tomorrow night, lows will be a little milder and in the lower 40s. At night, we will see a warming trend through Friday morning and above normal highs in the lower 70s through Thursday.

Our Next Big Thing is a cold front that will bring us some showers on Thursday and a higher rain chance on Friday. The colder air will take until Friday night to start filtering in. Long range models differ regarding the intensity of the cold air on Saturday morning. The GFS has middle 30s and the EURO has upper 40s. I’m leaning colder and with the GFS as of now. Both models show freezing temperatures by Sunday morning but very different high temperatures. So, while we are feeling more confident with the rain coverage forecast and timing late week, confidence is low regarding temperatures next weekend.

