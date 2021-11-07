LawCall
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Freezing temps this morning, warm weather is approaching this week

By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Frost Advisory is posted until 7 a.m. with several places just at or just below freezing.

On the brisk walk to warm up my truck this morning, I found my holly berries to be quite frozen.

How come my wife gets to park in the garage I wondered again? I mean, it’s a two car garage. I found myself envying her 4-runner along with our toasty warm pieces of old furniture we can’t decide whether to leave at the street for pickup or to donate.

That’s ok I thought…I mean it’s supposed to warm up to about 63 degrees at lunch…67 for a high today. I can hold out that long I thought, while I glanced in the rear view mirror to see if I had a snot-cicle.

In fact, our weather headlines show it’s going to be a little warmer each day this work week…a pleasing thought as my booty cheeks remind me I don’t have seat warmers like what’s in my wife’s vehicle.  My mind drifts back and forth between asking my wife if I could at least park her toasty buns SUV outside and take it to work…or hunting down and confronting the salesman who said I really don’t need the seat warmers because our Winters are so mild.  I think pictures of my frost bitten cheeks just might change his sales pitch from now on, or at least give him restless nights of sleep any time the thermometer gets close to 32 degrees for fear I may show up to release the crackin’ on his sales lot again.

A pleasing thought for many is that our next best chance of rain isn’t forecast until overnight Thursday night until Friday morning.

And, since I have to drive to work overnights to get here at 3 a.m. each weekday, I’m reminded I don’t exist in the land of the many…but of the few—the not so proud—and of this morning, the Frozen.  The song, “Let It Go”, is queued to begin playing in my mind.  And I will let it go…as soon as my frozen, slightly older than middle aged hands release from the steering wheel.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

