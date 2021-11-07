LawCall
Advertisement

All Birmingham Fire & Rescue units in service after shortages Saturday

Officials with the Birmingham Fire Department said all units are now back in service after...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire & Rescue said all units are now back in service after shortages caused closures on Saturday.

“Due to call-offs, COVID-19, and FMLA, we have had to consolidate some of our resources,” said Bryan Harrell, Captain of Birmingham Fire & Rescue. “This issue has not affected the services that the citizens of Birmingham receive. We are still providing the citizens of Birmingham the care and service they deserve.

Captain Harrell tells WBRC that all units are currently in service. Here are the units that were put back in service on Saturday

  • Engine Three and Haz Mat Three
  • Station One has Engine One and Rescue One in service
  • Station Two has Truck Two and Rescue Two in service
  • Station Eight has Rescue Eight in service
  • Station 24 has Rescue 24 in service





