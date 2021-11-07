All Birmingham Fire & Rescue units in service after shortages Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire & Rescue said all units are now back in service after shortages caused closures on Saturday.

“Due to call-offs, COVID-19, and FMLA, we have had to consolidate some of our resources,” said Bryan Harrell, Captain of Birmingham Fire & Rescue. “This issue has not affected the services that the citizens of Birmingham receive. We are still providing the citizens of Birmingham the care and service they deserve.

Captain Harrell tells WBRC that all units are currently in service. Here are the units that were put back in service on Saturday

Engine Three and Haz Mat Three

Station One has Engine One and Rescue One in service

Station Two has Truck Two and Rescue Two in service

Station Eight has Rescue Eight in service

Station 24 has Rescue 24 in service

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.