Alabama survives against LSU, 20-14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The second ranked Alabama Crimson Tide survived an upset scare, defeating the LSU Tigers 20-14.

Alabama’s offense had a promising start to the game, driving down to LSU’s 32 yard line, but the Tigers got a stop in their territory. Will Reichard would miss the 49 yard field goal.

On LSU’s first drive, a fake punt helped get the Tigers into Alabama territory, and Tigers quarterback Max Johnson capped off the drive with an eight yard touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

After a series of punts from both teams, Alabama put together a 12 play drive that finished with running back Brian Robinson scoring a two yard touchdown to tie the game. On the next drive, Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis picked off Max Johnson, giving the Tide the ball at the LSU 39 yard line. Alabama’s offense would later finish the drive with an eight yard touchdown from Bryce Young to John Metchie III, giving the Tide a 14-7 lead at halftime.

After forcing an LSU fumble in the first drive of the second half, the Crimson Tide took just two plays to score, with Young throwing a 58 yard touchdown to Jameson Williams, extending Alabama’s lead to 20-7. After punts from both teams, LSU would come back with a long drive of their own, with Johnson thrown an 8 yard touchdown to Max Bech, cutting the Tide’s lead to 20-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers would later get the ball back in the fourth quarter, driving all the way down to Alabama’s seven yard line. But the Tide defense would step up, forcing a turnover on downs.

Alabama’s offense ran into trouble again, when Tigers safety Cameron Lewis forced a Bryce Young fumble, giving the Tigers the ball back in Alabama territory. Alabama’s defense rose to the occasion yet again, forcing another turnover on downs.

After an Alabama punt, LSU had one more shot for the upset win, but Max Johnson’s Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete, sealing the victory for the Tide.

Bryce Young finished the game with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns, with Jameson Williams catching 160 yards and one touchdown. This ends Alabama’s 34 game streak of scoring 30 or more points in a game.

Alabama moves to 8-1, while LSU falls to 4-5. The Tide will play New Mexico State in Tuscaloosa next week. That game kicks off at 11:00 A.M.

