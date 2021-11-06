LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No. 12 Auburn falls to No. 13 Texas A&M 20-3

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs for a gain as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs for a gain as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field Saturday.

Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers were held to 226 total yards. Nix finished with 153 passing yards and was intercepted once.

The Aggies get on the board first with a 21-yard field goal from Seth Small.

The Tigers answer with a 32-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

The Tigers and Aggies were tied up 3-3 heading into the second quarter.

With 3:39 left in the third quarter, the Aggies take the lead when Small makes the 29-yard field goal.

The Aggies had the lead 6-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 13:40 left to play, Texas A&M adds more points to the board with a 47-yard field goal from Small.

The Aggies get the first touchdown of the game. With 13:04 remaining in the game, Michael Clemons recovers the fumble by Nix at takes it 24-yards for the Texas A&M score. The Aggies get the two-point conversion.

With 3:15 remaining in the game, the Small makes the 37-yard field goal, extending the Aggies lead.

Texas A&M won the game 20-3.

The Aggies offense finished with 409 total yards.

Auburn falls 6-3 in the season and 3-2 in conference play. They’ll return home to take on Mississippi State with kickoff at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Shots were fired at a gas station in Hueytown Thursday night.
Shots fired at Hueytown gas station
Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned
Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned

Latest News

Running back Debo McBride runs for a touchdown.
Debo McBride leads UAB to 52-38 victory over Louisiana Tech
Officials with Alabama Athletics say they will honor former student and basketball superfan...
Alabama Basketball to honor superfan who passed away in April
Conference USA adds four new members
Jacksonville State accepts invite to join Conference USA
The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.
College Football Playoff expansion talks to continue Dec. 1