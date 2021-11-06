No. 12 Auburn falls to No. 13 Texas A&M 20-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field Saturday.

Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers were held to 226 total yards. Nix finished with 153 passing yards and was intercepted once.

The Aggies get on the board first with a 21-yard field goal from Seth Small.

The Tigers answer with a 32-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

The Tigers and Aggies were tied up 3-3 heading into the second quarter.

With 3:39 left in the third quarter, the Aggies take the lead when Small makes the 29-yard field goal.

The Aggies had the lead 6-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 13:40 left to play, Texas A&M adds more points to the board with a 47-yard field goal from Small.

The Aggies get the first touchdown of the game. With 13:04 remaining in the game, Michael Clemons recovers the fumble by Nix at takes it 24-yards for the Texas A&M score. The Aggies get the two-point conversion.

With 3:15 remaining in the game, the Small makes the 37-yard field goal, extending the Aggies lead.

Texas A&M won the game 20-3.

The Aggies offense finished with 409 total yards.

Auburn falls 6-3 in the season and 3-2 in conference play. They’ll return home to take on Mississippi State with kickoff at 11 a.m.

