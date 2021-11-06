Man killed in crash in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with ALEA say a Russellville man has died after a car crash in Winston County on Friday night.

Officials say 32-year-old Cody A. Gasaway was killed when his car left the roadway and hit a tree, ejecting him from the car. This happened near Alabama 195, six miles outside of Haleyville. Gasaway died while on the way to the hospital.

ALEA is currently investigating this crash.

