LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in crash in Winston County

Officials with ALEA say a Russellville man has died after a car crash in Winston County Friday...
Officials with ALEA say a Russellville man has died after a car crash in Winston County Friday night.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with ALEA say a Russellville man has died after a car crash in Winston County on Friday night.

Officials say 32-year-old Cody A. Gasaway was killed when his car left the roadway and hit a tree, ejecting him from the car. This happened near Alabama 195, six miles outside of Haleyville. Gasaway died while on the way to the hospital.

ALEA is currently investigating this crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
LIVE: Police give update after crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Shots were fired at a gas station in Hueytown Thursday night.
Shots fired at Hueytown gas station
Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned
Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned

Latest News

James Jones was last seen on November 5th.
Birmingham Police issues Critical Missing Person Investigation
Apartment fire
Child transported to hospital after being rescued from apartment fire Monday evening
First alert
FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning but plenty of sunshine this afternoon
Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham basketball fans pumped as Squadron begins inaugural season