Local organization looking to help family of kidnapping victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been charged with kidnapping after being accused of taking a toddler from Ensley on November 4.

Police said Elis Salgado, the girl’s uncle, is the one who abducted the girl and that Steven Holguin is the one who drove them.

Birmingham police said it all started Thursday when a kidnapping call came through the language interpreter line. A Spanish speaking officer quickly made it to the scene and BPD said because of the bilingual officer, they learned the girl had allegedly been taken from her home by her uncle. They believe he wanted to bring her to Mexico where her dad is.

BPD then learned the men that took her may be near the state border, and that’s when a Pearl, Mississippi officer spotted a similar car as described by Birmingham Police.

The Pearl Police Department said the driver of the car pulled over easily with two men and two children inside. One of them was the 3-year-old girl.

When the driver’s story didn’t make sense to the officer, both men were arrested. The young girl was taken safely by police. They did not provide an update on the other child in the car.

Officials with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama said they are grateful there was a Spanish-speaking officer there to help, but it’s something they want to see more of.

“Making sure you are hiring bilingual staff across government agencies,” HICA COO Carlos Aleman said. “I think that is the first big step, but also making sure that we understand how to work with this community by working with community partners. I think to better serve victims of crime in our area, language is a important component of that. I think that BPD has improved in that area, but there can be more officers who speak Spanish. That just would help the community.”

The suspects are in the custody of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. They will soon be brought back to Alabama.

Aleman said Birmingham Police reached out to HICA after the kidnapping to make sure they knew of the case and to see if there was anything they could do for the family.

Aleman said the justice system can be very confusing for all victims of crimes, especially if English is not their first language.

Aleman said they are in contact with the family working to see exactly what help they might need moving forward. He said HICA can help walk victims through things like filing a police report, court proceedings and working with detectives in the case.

“We want to be able to connect them to any services they may need right,” he said. “Whether they are mental health services, trauma services, or making sure that they are able to corporate with police as necessary,” said Aleman.

Aleman said another reason HICA likes to work with victims of crimes is because they may qualify for a humanitarian visa if they help police and Aleman said HICA can help facilitate that process for families.

