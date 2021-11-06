LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Brighton

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are assisting Brighton Police with a homicide investigation Friday evening.

Police and deputies were called to the 5300 block of Huntsville Avenue Friday evening on reports a man was shot at that location.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Detectives are investigating.

We will update this story with additional details when we know more.

