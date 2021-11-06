FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning but plenty of sunshine this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Saturday morning with a Dense Fog Advisory for Cullman county northward...and it’s darn cold out there!

We have temps in the low to mid 30s out there in some places! So, you might want to run out and start up the vehicle and run back inside while it warms up. You can also walk fast or sashay. While mostly clear skies (except for the fog) have allowed our temps to drop this morning, that means SUNSHINE for this afternoon. After a couple of days of overcast skies, I’m pretty pumped about that.

AccuTrack radar won’t be getting much attention today. We’ve got a dry sweep on that sucker this morning.

Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are dealing with rain today, but we’re not so nana nanna naaanaaa.

The Next 24 Hours shows temps in the 60s by lunch time and mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to upper 60s by this afternoon, so hold on to those scratched up sunglasses.

Sunday morning is another morning with bone chilling temps, unless your one of those peeps who wear shorts all year long.

We have a warming trend going into next week so I guess I’ll have to find my shorts, too. There’s nothing like my pasty white legs coming back out to pay everyone a visit in the middle of the Fall season. You’re welcome!

Let’s talk college football. The Auburn Tigers head on over to College Station Texas to take on Texas A&M. We should see sunshine for that game and temps in the 60s. I’d really like to watch that game, but I’ll probably have to sneak peeks at the score on my phone while going antique shopping with my wife.

Alabama takes on LSU tonight at Bryant Denny under mostly clear skies and temps in the 50s. It should be a good game. I think the Tide is only favored to win by about 200 points. And if you’re headed to watch UAB take on Louisiana Tech in the new and sparkly Protective Life stadium downtown in the Ham, we should see sunshine and temps in the 50s to low 60s. Be sure and say hello to Janice Rogers if you see her in the stands.

Our 7-day forecast starts out with that reminder to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. Set your watches back too. Sun dials should be ok on there own.

Next Thursday night overnight into Friday morning we have a chance of rain, so be sure and wakeup overnight to see if my forecast is correct.

Hey, have a sensationally super Saturday!

