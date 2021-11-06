LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Another frost threat for tonight with several counties under a frost advisory

By Jill Gilardi
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below normal but beautiful today. Lots of sunshine and highs around 60 degrees. A FIRST ALERT to not only change your clocks back tonight, batteries in detectors, and your weather radio, but also be sure your sensitive plants are inside and your pets too.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for areas along and north of I-20 between 3:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. Sunday. Lows in the lower to middle 30s for areas under the advisory. Upper 30s and lower 40s south. Warming up quickly on Sunday afternoon and reaching the middle 60s most places and mostly sunny. North wind at five to ten miles per hour generally.

The models agree with the forecast on Monday and Tuesday and then diverge in ways after that. 40s for lows return, along with highs in the lower 70s both days. We will see more sunshine on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we could see mostly cloudy skies, lows near 50 degrees and a high in the lower 70s.

Thursday through next weekend is where the data disagrees. The GFS model has a 30% chance for rain on Thursday, cooler temperatures, and the bulk of the rain with our next big thing coming in late Friday. The EURO only has rain on Thursday, higher coverage, and then dry after that. The models are a little more on track with temperatures by Friday and Saturday, but the GFS is way colder by next Sunday. For now, we will blend the data, until the forecast becomes more united amongst the models.

