LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Debo McBride leads UAB to 52-38 victory over Louisiana Tech

By Christina Chambers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB relied on it’s offense Saturday afternoon en route to a 52-38 victory over Louisiana Tech at Protective Stadium.

Running back Debo McBride scored four of the Blazers’ six touchdowns and rushed for 210 yards. His four touchdowns is the second most in school history in a single game.

“Running behind the offensive line, I just have to have trust in them and then when I see the hole I just hit,” Debo McBride said.

“I’m so proud of our offense. We’ve gotten off to fast starts before but I really wanted to see them finish the second half and we did that,” said UAB coach Bill Clark.

McBride’s ability to run the ball Saturday helped inspire the defense, especially when the Blazers trailed La. Tech 21-7 early in the game.

“Oh it turns us up. When we see the offense into it, the defense is going to get into it, the whole team is now into it and that’s how we come out with a win,” said defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie.

UAB improves to 6-3 on the season and is now bowl eligible for a sixth straight season under Coach Clark. Saturday’s win over La. Tech helps keep UAB’s dream of playing for another conference title alive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Shots were fired at a gas station in Hueytown Thursday night.
Shots fired at Hueytown gas station
Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned
Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned

Latest News

Coach Bill Clark speaks after UAB's win over Louisiana Tech
Coach Bill Clark speaks after UAB's win over Louisiana Tech
Officials with Alabama Athletics say they will honor former student and basketball superfan...
Alabama Basketball to honor superfan who passed away in April
Conference USA adds four new members
Jacksonville State accepts invite to join Conference USA
The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.
College Football Playoff expansion talks to continue Dec. 1