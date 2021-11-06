Debo McBride leads UAB to 52-38 victory over Louisiana Tech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB relied on it’s offense Saturday afternoon en route to a 52-38 victory over Louisiana Tech at Protective Stadium.

Running back Debo McBride scored four of the Blazers’ six touchdowns and rushed for 210 yards. His four touchdowns is the second most in school history in a single game.

“Running behind the offensive line, I just have to have trust in them and then when I see the hole I just hit,” Debo McBride said.

“I’m so proud of our offense. We’ve gotten off to fast starts before but I really wanted to see them finish the second half and we did that,” said UAB coach Bill Clark.

McBride’s ability to run the ball Saturday helped inspire the defense, especially when the Blazers trailed La. Tech 21-7 early in the game.

“Oh it turns us up. When we see the offense into it, the defense is going to get into it, the whole team is now into it and that’s how we come out with a win,” said defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie.

UAB improves to 6-3 on the season and is now bowl eligible for a sixth straight season under Coach Clark. Saturday’s win over La. Tech helps keep UAB’s dream of playing for another conference title alive.

