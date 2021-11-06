Birmingham Squadron win first game in franchise history, defeat Greensboro Swarm 128-117

GREENSBORO, NC. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron made their presence known in the NBA G-League in their first game.

The Squadron used a big run in the second quarter to beat the Greensboro Swarm, 128-117.

Former Auburn star Jared Harper led the team with 35 points and six assists, with Joe Young scoring 30 points as well. Former Alabama star John Petty had finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, five assists, and six steals. The Squadron had seven players score in the double digits.

Former Auburn star JT Thor led the Swarm with 34 points and 12 rebounds.

These two teams will play again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.