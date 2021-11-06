Birmingham Police issues Critical Missing Person Investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently searching for a missing man in a Critical Missing Person Investigation.

Authorities say 67-year-old James Jones was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 1300 block of 20th Street North. Mr. Jones was last seen wearing a brown Carhart hoodie, a blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Police say Mr. Jones suffers from a mental condition that affects his memory and judgement.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

