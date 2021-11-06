LawCall
Birmingham basketball fans pumped as Squadron begins inaugural season

Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham Squadron.(Source: Pelicans' G League/Instagram)
By Steve Crocker
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everything seemed to go well the night Birmingham’s NBA G-League franchise started their inaugural season.

The team was in Greensboro where they beat the Swarm 128-117 as new fans steadily filtered into the watch party at Back Forty Brewing in Birmingham, watching the game and scooping up Squadron hats and t-shirts.

“Birmingham needed something like that,” said retiree Michael Cole who has already purchased season tickets. “I’m all for supporting them...I’m a basketball fan and I like to see good games and it gives me something to do.”

David Lane, the Squadron’s General Manager of Business Operations, says they’re about halfway to a sellout of the first home game on December 5th.

Lane says the Pelicans affiliate looks forward to making Birmingham fans feel like they’re at an NBA game.

“We’re going to steal a bunch of stuff that they do, and we’re going to do it here, replicate an NBA type in-game experience,” said Lane.

Lane says tickets are available for as little as $10 for the Squadron’s home opener against Mexico City.

