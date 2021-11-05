Ways to navigate your job and child care

LawCall
If you’re looking for a change in your workflow, whether it’s needing help with childcare costs or having more flexible hours, one human resources consultant says now is the time to ask.(WILX)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with ways you can navigate your job and childcare. WBRC spoke with a human resource consultant who said it’s an employee’s market right now.

Melva Tate, CEO and Human Capital Strategist at Tate & Associates, said employers want to attract new employees and retain current ones.

If you’re looking for a change in your workflow, whether it’s needing help with childcare costs or having more flexible hours, Tate said now is the time to ask.

“Those who are most impacted by what we’re talking about now, childcare, generally fall on the female, the mother of the family,” said Tate. “And they are the ones who tend to not negotiate those offers. They will accept what’s on paper without doing any type of counter. And I’ve had conversations with women, ‘You need to negotiate. If it’s not all that you want, or if you think you can ask for a little bit more, ask.’”

Tate said it’s key to justify how your request would not only work well for you, but would also benefit the company.

