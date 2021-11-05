LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Police officers awarded Medal of Valor

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Tuscaloosa Police officers who confronted an armed man at an apartment complex earlier this year were recognized by the department Friday.

Officers M.J. Michaels, J. Berch and R.T. Prewitt received distinguished honors for their actions when confronting an armed man who Chief Brent Blankley identified as a gang member. In January, the officers responded to a report of an armed man at the Links Apartments. When police found him, he started shooting at them. They survived and he was arrested. Those first three officers on scene were awarded TPD’s Medal of Valor.

“Officer Berch was struck in the vest and then returned fire. Officer Michaels also returned fire and radioed for assistance while retreating. While retreating she was being shot at and fell and was injured. Officer Prewitt was the first officer to respond to the scene as backup. As he flanked the suspect and proceeded to fire at the suspect so that his fellow officers would retreat safely,“ Chief Brent Blankley told the crowd.

All three officers declined to comment about the situation earlier this year, as well as being honored Friday, but Chief Blankley speaks for many when he says the job of a police officer can be hard and dangerous, so they take like Friday with pride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.
Hale Co. DA: Evidence shows 4-year-old child did not shoot and kill himself
Lykeria Taylor
Birmingham Police asking for help solving woman’s shooting death

Latest News

19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
When can more people get a chance at boosting their immune system against COVID-19? It could...
COVID-19 booster shots may be months away for more people
Alabama's senior U.S. senator, Richard Shelby, will donate his official papers and documents to...
Sen. Richard Shelby to donate official papers after retirement
Source: WBRC video
Mental health services for Ala. students