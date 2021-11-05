Tuscaloosa Police officers awarded Medal of Valor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Tuscaloosa Police officers who confronted an armed man at an apartment complex earlier this year were recognized by the department Friday.

Officers M.J. Michaels, J. Berch and R.T. Prewitt received distinguished honors for their actions when confronting an armed man who Chief Brent Blankley identified as a gang member. In January, the officers responded to a report of an armed man at the Links Apartments. When police found him, he started shooting at them. They survived and he was arrested. Those first three officers on scene were awarded TPD’s Medal of Valor.

“Officer Berch was struck in the vest and then returned fire. Officer Michaels also returned fire and radioed for assistance while retreating. While retreating she was being shot at and fell and was injured. Officer Prewitt was the first officer to respond to the scene as backup. As he flanked the suspect and proceeded to fire at the suspect so that his fellow officers would retreat safely,“ Chief Brent Blankley told the crowd.

All three officers declined to comment about the situation earlier this year, as well as being honored Friday, but Chief Blankley speaks for many when he says the job of a police officer can be hard and dangerous, so they take like Friday with pride.

