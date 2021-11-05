LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40

Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire
Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire(Forrest City Fire Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough had a fiery spill on I-40 in Arkansas Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 254-mile marker heading west from Bristow, Virginia.

Forrest City Fire Department says cookie dough was everywhere. Pictures the fire department shared to Facebook show the burnt truck and heap of dough spread across the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is OK. The fire department says he was able to detach the cargo from his cab before it was engulfed in flames.

Investigators believe the fire started due to the back brakes overheating and igniting the back end of the trailer

About 0200 this morning on I40 254MM WB. Cookie dough everywhere!!

Posted by Forrest City Fire Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.
Hale Co. DA: Evidence shows 4-year-old child did not shoot and kill himself
Lykeria Taylor
Birmingham Police asking for help solving woman’s shooting death

Latest News

Gov. Ivey signs vaccine mandate exemption bills into law
Shots were fired at a gas station in Hueytown Thursday night.
Shots fired at Hueytown gas station
Tuscaloosa fire
Bystanders rescue person from Tuscaloosa house fire
Today, Clare Huddleston flipped the switch to Christmas music at Magic 96.5.
Clare Huddleston flips the Magic 96.5 Christmas music switch