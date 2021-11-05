LawCall
Advertisement

Spain Park football coach Shawn Raney has resigned
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools has announced that Shawn Raney has resigned as the head coach for Spain Park’s football team.

Coach Raney has been the coach of the Jaguars for nine seasons. In a release, Hoover City Schools said “Coach Raney has done an excellent job serving SPHS students and the community, and the administration would like to thank Coach Raney for his dedication to the school and the football program.”

Spain Park finished with a 2-8 record in 2021.

