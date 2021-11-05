Shots fired at Hueytown gas station

LawCall
Shots were fired at a gas station in Hueytown Thursday night.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police responded to a gas station Thursday night after shots were fired.

Authorities say someone shot at a vehicle at the gas pumps. The shooting happened at the Exxon in the 700 block of Brooklane Drive.

Detectives say it was an isolated targeted incident and had no relation to the store.

One person in the vehicle had minor injuries

Anyone with information is asked to call Hueytown detectives at 205-491-3523.

