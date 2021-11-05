Santa to a Senior program helps spread holiday cheer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID pandemic isolation continues to take a toll on older adults, Home Instead of Birmingham is hosting the Be a Santa to a Senior program to help spread holiday cheer.

Be a Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, or alone during the holiday season. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Dan Pahos, owner of the Home Instead offices serving Birmingham and surrounding communities. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This is the 17th year for the program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by the community. Since the program’s inception, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than two million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers. This year, Home Instead will be providing gifts to approximately 400 seniors in the area.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Pahos. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

How to Get Involved

Visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter your zip code to view the Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through December 10. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift which will be shipped to Home Instead where it will be safely delivered to the senior in time for the holidays.

Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like. If you have a passion for giving back and helping seniors, visit https://www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs to learn more about becoming a CAREGiverSM. From personal care and companionship to transportation and meal preparation, compassionate CAREGivers allow seniors to remain in their homes.

Make a Donation

Your financial contribution to the Home Instead Charities’ Be a Santa to a Senior Fund helps local offices run a successful program each year. Donations support purchasing senior gifts, buying wrapping supplies and more.

For more information, visit https://www.beasantatoasenior.com/.

