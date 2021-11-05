LawCall
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Missing 13-year-old Alora Bovard.
Missing 13-year-old Alora Bovard.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Fairfield. They listed her as a runaway.

Police say Alora Bovard was last seen on Oct. 26 wearing a white T-shirt with a tie-dye design and cut-up denim jeans.

Alora is described as a 5′1″ white female with blonde hair, hazel eyes, weighing 101 pounds.

Police say she may be in the Tuscaloosa area.

If you have any information about her location, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

