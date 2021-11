HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A big day for Hueytown Primary School teachers!

They moved into their new school Friday. The new location will welcome more than 450 students and 75 staff members November 15.

Hueytown Primary services students in Pre-K through 2nd grade.

