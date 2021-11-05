LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after female found dead in Albertville

Police investigate possible homicide in Albertville
Police investigate possible homicide in Albertville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police Department officers are investigating a possible homicide on Friday morning.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on November 5, APD received reports of a single-vehicle accident in a ditch on Dixie Dale Road. Officers discovered a deceased female outside of the vehicle with several shell casings near the scene.

Detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide at this time. Dixie Dale Road is closed to traffic until further notice.

The name of the female victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.
Hale Co. DA: Evidence shows 4-year-old child did not shoot and kill himself
Lykeria Taylor
Birmingham Police asking for help solving woman’s shooting death

Latest News

Missing 13-year-old Alora Bovard.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Danny Pitts
Former Decatur pastor faces multiple sodomy charges
Myrtessia Catchings, 23
‘My daughter was loved’ | Family takes restaurant manager off life support, suspect’s charges upgraded to murder
Brian and Kylie Lynch now share a birthday with their son Mason Rhys Lynch.
Family celebrates triple birthdays with birth of new baby
Gov. Ivey on charter schools in Alabama
‘I will fight this thing every step of the way’: Gov. Ivey signs vaccine mandate exemption bills into law