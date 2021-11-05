LawCall
Former Decatur pastor faces multiple sodomy charges

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The former pastor at the GracePoint Church in Decatur now faces multiple charges related to sex crimes.

On November 5, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced Danny Pitts was indicted on two counts of sodomy and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

The 58-year-old was booked into the jail on a $500,000 bond.

WAFF 48 is working to confirm more information on this developing story.

