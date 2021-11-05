First Alert for slightly warmer temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The good news about today and this upcoming weekend is that we will remain dry. The bad news is that it will remain chilly and mostly cloudy today. Temperatures are starting out mostly in the 40s for Central Alabama. Temperatures are slightly cooler in northwest Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy this morning. An area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. It is helping to produce cloud cover across our area. The rain from this system will stay across Florida and south Georgia today and tonight. Once this system moves to our east tonight and tomorrow, cloud cover will finally decrease across our area. Plan for temperatures today to climb into the upper 50s with some spots to the southwest in the lower 60s. We should remain cloudy to mostly cloudy for today, but cloud cover could decrease as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will remain ten degrees below average this afternoon. If you have any plans to be out this evening, grab the coat! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 50s by 7 PM. By 10 PM, most of us will end up in the upper 40s.

Potential Frost Saturday Morning: If you live along and north of I-20/59, you may want to protect your plants before tonight. With decreasing clouds and light winds, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s for many spots including Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, Oneonta, Gadsden, Centre, Pell City, Jasper, and Fayette. There’s an outside chance a few locations could drop into the mid 30s. Areas farther south will likely end up in the lower 40s. Good idea to also bring the pets inside so they can stay warm too. I would keep my plants protected through Sunday morning as temperatures could drop back into the upper 30s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is that sunshine and warmer temperatures will finally return. Tomorrow will give way to a partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Cloud cover could linger for far east Alabama Saturday afternoon, but areas farther west will enjoy a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are likely to warm up into the low to mid 60s. Sunday will give way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Should be a great weekend to spend time outdoors. It’ll just be a little chilly.

Louisiana Tech vs UAB: If you are attending the UAB game at 11 AM in Birmingham, grab the jacket and sunscreen! We should see a mostly sunny sky with kickoff temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s by the end of the game with sunny conditions. Winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.

Auburn vs Texas A&M: Auburn is traveling to College Station, Texas to take on the Aggies Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM. Weather is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the upper 60s. Plan for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 60s by the end of the game.

LSU vs Alabama: Alabama is hosting the LSU Tigers in Tuscaloosa Saturday evening at 6 PM. I would grab the jacket as it will end up chilly for the game. Kickoff temperatures could start out in the upper 50s and cool into the lower 50s by the end of the game with a mostly clear sky.

Daylight Saving Time Ends: Just a friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. We “fall” back and gain an extra hour. Good reminder to replace the batteries from your smoke detectors and replace your air filters. Sunrise Sunday morning will now occur at 6:11 AM. Sunset will occur at 4:49 PM. Get ready for dark evening commutes!

Warm and Dry for Most of Next Week: The upcoming week is looking very quiet across Central Alabama. We should see plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week. Morning temperatures will trend a little warmer in the low to mid 40s with highs in the lower 70s. Weather should be beautiful for all outdoor activities. Cloud cover could increase as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next cold front may not arrive until November 12th (next Friday). I’ve added a small rain chance for next Thursday with rain becoming more likely on Friday. Behind this system, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically. It remains too early to determine the exact timing of this system and how cold it will get at this point. We will have a better idea on how it will impact Central Alabama by early next week.

