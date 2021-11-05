Central Alabama realtors say housing market staying strong

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be fall, but the housing market isn’t cooling off anytime soon.

Area realtors say the market is stronger than they’ve seen it in a long time.

In September, sales of existing homes were up 7% compare to August. With less inventory, home prices continue to climb.

Realtor Sherry Weeks says statistics show homes are selling at 100% of the asking price, and some homes are on the market for as little as a week.

“The month of September, there were 612 listings, but we sold 620. And there’s 495 pending. So you can see where there’s a it’s just not a level playing field. I mean, there’s just not enough houses out there,” Weeks said

Also adding to the problem is the supply chain issue. Builders are having a hard time getting the materials they need which is affecting the new home market.

Interest rates remain low – around 3%. Weeks expects it to remain steady for the next year.

