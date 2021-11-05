LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

BPD says having a diverse and multilingual police force is top of mind

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said diversity is top of mind within the department, especially when interacting with communities where there may be language barriers.

Having officers who can speak the language of the communities they’re sworn to serve and protect is important to the department, and it could be the difference between life and death in certain situations.

A three-year-old girl kidnapped by her uncle Thursday night is home safe due in part to a quick-thinking Birmingham Police officer who used translation technology during the investigation.

“The officer really did a great job by using translation technology and being able to recognize that there was a language barrier to notify our command staff that we did need a Spanish speaking officer there at the location,” said Public Information Officer for BPD, Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin.

Sgt. Mauldin said there are several Spanish-speaking officers at most of the precincts and bureaus throughout the department, but he said many other languages besides English and Spanish are also represented.

“And that is actually one of the attributes that we look to hire people that’s bilingual, that speak multiple languages that can relate to different cultures. We want to make sure that we can reflect the communities that we serve, we can relate to the different communities and have diverse police department where we can meet everyone’s needs,” Sgt. Mauldin said.

He said diversity is important not only when a crime is committed, but also to promote unity between officers and the community.

“When we go out on a day-to-day basis, we don’t know who we’re going to encounter we don’t know what we’re going to encounter, we don’t know the background of that person. We want to make sure that we can relate, and we can be compassionate, we can meet the needs of each and every person that we come in contact and yesterday just showed that the efforts that we’re putting forth at Birmingham Police Department to reach all people is working,” Sgt. Mauldin said.

BPD is always looking for new recruits especially those who speak multiple languages.

The department has an open house every week and the next academy starts in February of 2022. For more information on how you can join the force, you can contact recruiters by calling (205) 254-1712.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.
Hale Co. DA: Evidence shows 4-year-old child did not shoot and kill himself
Lykeria Taylor
Birmingham Police asking for help solving woman’s shooting death

Latest News

When can I get my COVID booster?
When can I get my COVID booster?
Officials with Alabama Athletics say they will honor former student and basketball superfan...
Alabama Basketball to honor superfan who passed away in April
19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Steve Marshall challenges Biden's private-employer vaccine mandate