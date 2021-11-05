LawCall
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say a 3-year-old who was forcibly abducted Thursday by her uncle was found safe in Pearl, Mississippi. The girl’s uncle was taken into custody at that location.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 3100 block of 17th Street Ensley at 6:30 p.m. There, authorities learned the man forcibly abducted a 3 year old girl at a home

Family members believed the girl’s 19-year-old uncle kidnapped the child to take her to Mexico where her father is, or to Honduras where paternal family members are.

Police originally reported that there is an ongoing dispute between the father and mother.

Authorities did believe the child was in danger.

Police continue their investigation.

