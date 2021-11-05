LawCall
Alabama Basketball to honor superfan who passed away in April

Officials with Alabama Athletics say they will honor former student and basketball superfan...
Officials with Alabama Athletics say they will honor former student and basketball superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff on November 9th.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Alabama Athletics say they will honor former student and basketball superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff on November 9th.

Ratliff, nicknamed “Fluffopotamus” passed away in April after a brief illness. He was 23 years old.

Ratliff was the president of Crimson Chaos, Alabama Athletics’ official student group, known for wearing plaid jackets to the games. He went to every basketball game last season, only missing one in a 45 game span.

On November 9th, a plaid jacket will be presented to the new president of the Crimson Chaos. A plaque will also be affixed on the seat he occupied in Coleman Coliseum. The seat will be also be reserved for the sitting president.

The Crimson Tide Foundation has also created the Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Memorial Gift Fund to assist future presidents of Crimson Chaos, specifically the leader of the men’s basketball student section, with travel expenses to road events as well as merchandise for students and promotional giveaways.

