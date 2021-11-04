LawCall
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman who is accused of crashing into a vehicle on the highway Monday, killing a mother and her 6-month-old son, has a history of DUIs, according to public records.

WLBT reports that 51-year-old Beth Ann White pleaded guilty to a felony DUI in August 2008 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to records, the courts decided to suspend four years of that sentence, so she ended up serving a 1-year probation house arrest, paid a $1,000 fine and was sent to alcohol and drug treatment.

In February 2015, White was charged, found guilty of DUI and ordered to pay a little more than $1,300 in fines.

She appealed the case to the Hinds County court, where it remained for years until prosecutors agreed to dismiss it in October of this year because of the age of the case.

White was also arrested and charged with a DUI in March 2016. She was later found guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The conviction was appealed and was also dismissed in 2020.

Deputies who responded to the fatal crash Monday said White appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

White is accused of crashing into Allison Conaway, who was driving with her three children in the car.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene.

Her two youngest daughters were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries and are in critical condition.

