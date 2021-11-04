Winners announced for Birmingham’s 150th Anniversary Photo Challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has announced the winners of this 150th Anniversary Photo Challenge.

The winning photos were grouped into four different categories: Events in Birmingham, Cityscapes and Landscapes, Birmingham Landmarks, and People. The photos will be displayed in an exhibit at the Birmingham Museum of Art until January 9th.

“As a son of this city, I’ve always seen Birmingham as a magical, beautiful place. From our hidden gems to areas you see on a daily ride through the Magic City, there are so many treasures that make us proud to call this place home. That’s why I’m so appreciative of all the entries for the Birmingham Photo Challenge. They capture all the people and places that define us—the heartbeat of our city,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

To see the list of winners, click here.

