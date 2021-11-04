When should you schedule your COVID-19 booster before holiday travel?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on traveling this season, or spending time with family, health experts said you should go ahead and get your COVID-19 booster shot.

For those who received their first full set of vaccinations from February to May 2021, University of Alabama at Birmingham infectious disease experts said now is the time to schedule a booster ahead of Thanksgiving and other holidays as 2021 comes to a close.

“The studies are showing 15 days after the booster dose, the antibody levels are excellent and just as good at 30 days,” said Jodie Dionne, M.D., associate professor with the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. “For example, if you plan to travel to see family for Thanksgiving, you will probably want to get your booster sometime between Nov. 1 and 10.”

For a full list of who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster, click here.

When it comes to boosters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations allow for mixing and matching for booster shots; however, Dionne says it is best to consult your physician when deciding on a booster that is different from your original vaccine set.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster through UAB, click here.

