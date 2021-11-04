U.S. Coast Guardsman surprises daughter at Holly Pond Elementary

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WBRC) - Some kids get nervous when they see their parents at school. For Holly Pond first grader Vivienne Murphee, it was a surprise she couldn’t have imagined.

Cullman County Schools superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette spoke to students at Holly Pond elementary on Thursday, asking them if they knew anybody in the military, Vivienne spoke about her father, Chief Petty Officer Ben Murphee of the U.S. Coast Guard, describing what he does. Just a few moments later, Murphee came through the classroom door, surprising his daughter who went to give him a hug.

“I told people about you,” said Vivienne to her father. “I told them about how you were in the Coast Guard.”

Chief Petty Officer Murphee is home for a few days, before he returns to the Northern Atlantic for two years. Welcome home Officer Murphee, and thank you for your service!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.