LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sylacauga animal shelter dealing with overcrowding

By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - At last check, there were 67 dogs and 103 cats at the League for Animal Welfare. They are dealing with overcrowding, and the problem seems to be getting worse.

They are the only no-kill shelter in Calhoun County, and with people abandoning their animals overnight or after hours, the shelter is pushing past capacity.

“They’ve even gone to the extent of throwing them over the back gate,” says Director Heather Wilson. “We have dogs here that are not always dog friendly. We do have several dog aggressive dogs. We tend to keep those in the yard away from the other kennels.”

Wilson says the issue is not just with dogs. Recently, someone left a clothes basket full of kittens at the shelter.

“We have wild dogs that come through the woods at night,” says Wilson. “Had those kittens not been on the porch, they may not have survived through the night. We also have coyotes that come especially during there are times of year in the year when they’re mating and they’re looking for food.”

Over the summer, donations increased for the League, but now with animals coming in daily, the need more help.

“People are not donating due to the holidays,” says Wilson. “Just this week alone I had to put out an emergency plea to my followers on our Facebook page, in order to pay our monthly bills for November. To even make pay roll for my three employees.”

Wilson wants to remind people to do your research before deciding to add an animal to your family. Also, get your pets spayed and neutered. If you have to surrender your pet, call a shelter before bringing your animal.

If you’d like to make a donation or learn more about the League For Animal Welfare, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead
Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m....
UPDATE: 1 dead in double shooting in Birmingham
Trussville PD pursuit ends near train tracks
UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville

Latest News

The CDC is linking more than 850 cases of the heart condition, myocarditis, to the COVID-19...
Local pediatrician says myocarditis not a concern for kids 5-11 years old getting COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine side effects in children
COVID-19 vaccine side effects in children
Facebook Marketplace safety
Facebook Marketplace safety
Leaders with the state health department said children’s vaccines will be available by the...
ADPH says children’s vaccines should be in Alabama by end of the week