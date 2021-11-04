Sylacauga animal shelter dealing with overcrowding

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - At last check, there were 67 dogs and 103 cats at the League for Animal Welfare. They are dealing with overcrowding, and the problem seems to be getting worse.

They are the only no-kill shelter in Calhoun County, and with people abandoning their animals overnight or after hours, the shelter is pushing past capacity.

“They’ve even gone to the extent of throwing them over the back gate,” says Director Heather Wilson. “We have dogs here that are not always dog friendly. We do have several dog aggressive dogs. We tend to keep those in the yard away from the other kennels.”

Wilson says the issue is not just with dogs. Recently, someone left a clothes basket full of kittens at the shelter.

“We have wild dogs that come through the woods at night,” says Wilson. “Had those kittens not been on the porch, they may not have survived through the night. We also have coyotes that come especially during there are times of year in the year when they’re mating and they’re looking for food.”

Over the summer, donations increased for the League, but now with animals coming in daily, the need more help.

“People are not donating due to the holidays,” says Wilson. “Just this week alone I had to put out an emergency plea to my followers on our Facebook page, in order to pay our monthly bills for November. To even make pay roll for my three employees.”

Wilson wants to remind people to do your research before deciding to add an animal to your family. Also, get your pets spayed and neutered. If you have to surrender your pet, call a shelter before bringing your animal.

If you’d like to make a donation or learn more about the League For Animal Welfare, click here.

